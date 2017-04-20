Former Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has questioned how Nawaz Sharif would remain Prime Minister during the Joint Investigation Team’s (JIT) probe into the Panama Papers evidence following the Supreme Court’s verdict on the case.

Today the SC issued orders to form a JIT to probe the Panama Leaks, and asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and sons Hassan and Hussain to appear before it.

Sharjeel Memon has taken to Twitter and raised questions regarding the verdict.

During investigation how can Nawaz become PM ?? How can he appears before his subordinates ?? — sharjeel inam memon (@sharjeelinam) April 20, 2017





He has also asked Interior Minister Chaudary Nisar to put PM and his family’s name on the Exit Control List.

When will Chaudry Nisar include the names of Nawaz and his family on ECL ?? — sharjeel inam memon (@sharjeelinam) April 20, 2017





Sharjeel Memon further said that Nawaz Sharif has not got a clean chit,

Nawaz's defence in court rejected badly. Out of 5 judges none of them gave clean chit to nawaz. — sharjeel inam memon (@sharjeelinam) April 20, 2017





Recalling Pakistan People’s Party tenure he said:

SC's judgment shows there is a massive Difference between PPP PM and PML N PM. — sharjeel inam memon (@sharjeelinam) April 20, 2017



