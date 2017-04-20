Former Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has questioned how Nawaz Sharif would remain Prime Minister during the Joint Investigation Team’s (JIT) probe into the Panama Papers evidence following the Supreme Court’s verdict on the case.

Today the SC issued orders to form a JIT to probe the Panama Leaks, and asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and sons Hassan and Hussain to appear before it.

Sharjeel Memon has taken to Twitter and raised questions regarding the verdict.


He has also asked Interior Minister Chaudary Nisar to put PM and his family’s name on the Exit Control List.


Sharjeel Memon further said that Nawaz Sharif has not got a clean chit,


Recalling Pakistan People’s Party tenure he said: