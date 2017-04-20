ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday attributed the PTI defeat in Chakwal by-election to Imran Khan's politics of disruption and chaos, and congratulated him on losing the election that his party contested with the support of all the opposition parties.

In a statement issued here she said, "The people of Pakistan, like always, have given their verdict in favour of the Prime Minister in the Chakwal by-election. They have strongly rejected the politics of disruption, chaos and false allegations that has been the hallmark of Imran's politics, designed to obstruct the development process."

The minister also congratulated Imran on the inauguration of Bhikki power plant by the Prime Minister saying that the people were waiting for progress in Pakistan under the stewardship of the Prime Minister and not the Panama verdict.

That was why they had voted for the PML-N candidate and sealed the victory for the party, she added.

The minister said that the people had already announced their verdict and support for the PML-N in the by-elections, local body elections, polls in AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan and the victory in Chakwal yesterday had driven the last nail in the coffin of PTI. Marriyum Aurangzeb said the politics of chaos and violence that Imran had taught and preached to his party workers, was instrumental to incidents like the one in Mardan.

The minister expressed the hope that the Prime Minister would be vindicated tomorrow because 200 million people of Pakistan were praying for him and had unswerving faith and trust in his leadership that strongly believed in service to the people.

Marriyum said that during the last four years Imran had done nothing except reckless indulgence in ridiculing the constitutional institutions, disgracing and denigrating opponents and hurling invectives at them. Now he had pinned all his hopes on the SC decision in the Panama case, she observed. The minister said that the time for false arguments and allegations had passed therefore he should wait till 2 pm tomorrow.

APP