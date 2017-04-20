The PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari took a decision late yesterday that Rangers of Sindh would be given the same powers as Punjab Rangers possess.

According to the reports, both chairmen called upon a meeting where the decision took place.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah informed the session that the Punjab government was contacted for a copy of a notification it issued however it did not share it with the Sindh government.

Earlier on yesterday, Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had said that the performance and sacrifices of Sindh Rangers were made unnecessarily controversial after every three months.

In a statement, he said Rangers could only fulfil its responsibilities in Karachi when no excuse is used in giving it authority under Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

He said the intention of Sindh government to give limited powers to Rangers was against law and rules as no law could be limited through administrative orders.

He said it was ridiculous that the provincial government of Sindh wanted to use Rangers as its guards but was not ready to give them powers under the relevant law for the protection of people of Karachi.

Sindh Rangers was not a security company which could be deployed for security of VIPs, he added.