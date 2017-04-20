Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Zaradi said today his party rejects the decision by the Supreme Court on Panama verdict, reported Waqt News.

“PPP will give its final call after our lawyers have completely studied the SC judgment,” Zardari told reporters after a five-member Supreme Court bench ordered the premier be investigated for corruption.

“Two judges declared the prime minister dishonest. The rest toyed with the nation. It will be wise of the prime minister to resign after such a controversial decision,” he added.

The apex court ruled insufficient evidence to order Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's removal from office over corruption allegations leveled by the opposition and ordered further investigations.

A verdict to remove Nawaz would have left his party in power but would, nevertheless, have sparked turmoil at a time when Pakistan is experiencing modest growth and improved security after years of violence, and the civilian government and powerful military have appeared to come to uneasy terms.

Two of five judges on the court bench recommended that the premier should step down but they were out voted. The court ordered a joint investigation team be formed to look into allegations around Nawaz Sharif’s children using offshore companies to buy properties in London.

Documents leaked from the Panama-based Mossack Fonseca law firm appeared to show that the premier’s daughter and two sons owned offshore holding companies registered in the British Virgin Islands and used them to buy properties in London.

Nawaz told parliament last year that his family wealth was acquired legally in the decades before he entered politics and that no money was siphoned off-shore.