KHANGARH/TOBA TEK SINGH - People are faced with great ordeal due to prolonged and unscheduled power outages have been conducted in Khangarh city and surroundings since the arrival of summer.

A survey report conducted by this correspondent reveals that 12 hours loadshedding is being conducted in the city which left residents unable to carry out their routine works at homes. Similarly, the prolonged and unscheduled outages have left the business community have left the trading community unable to fulfil the demands according to the market demands.

PTI district president Nawabzada Ahmed Khan said that the rulers befooled the public on the false promise of democracy and development. He said that they have done nothing to overcome energy crisis rather they remained busy building Metro like expensive projects. He said that loadshedding has also adversely hit the country’s economy, adding the rulers did not add even a single mega watt to the national grid. “Citizens are deprived of basic necessities of life but the rulers are busy working on completion of expensive projects which they could advertise in their campaign for elections,” he regretted.

Citizens in various localities of the city demanded the government to take effective steps to overcome the energy crisis. They also urged the government to fulfil the promise regarding elimination of loadshedding.

The office-bearers and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a protest demonstration at Shehbaz Chowk against prolonged power outages here on Wednesday.

The protestors were led by PTI West Punjab president Ch Muhammad Ashfaq and PTI city president Arif Qazi. They also set up a protest camp at the chowk wherein large number citizens gathered to protest against prolonged and unscheduled power cuts.

Addressing the protestors, Toba MC chairman Ghulam Nabi Mithu Gujjar said that due to prolonged loadshedding, the MC has become unable to supply water in the city. He demanded the Fesco to issue a schedule of power suspension so that MC could announce hours for water supply in the city.

DEATH PENALTY: A local court awarded death penalty to a murder-accused and fined him Rs200,000 for killing a man in 2014 here on Wednesday.

According to the prosecution, Ziaullah along with Rahat Ramzan of Chak 300/JB had shot dead their rival Muhammad Asif of Chak 299/JB in 2014.

In light of the evidence, Additional District and Sessions Judge Malik Shafiq Ahmed sentenced Ziaullah to death and fined him Rs200,000. Rahat Ramzan was acquitted due to lack of evidence.