ISLAMABAD:- A sitting Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Abdul Munim was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday. He was disqualified because he contested election before completion of two years after retirement from government job. He was elected from PK-88 Shangla-II in the general elections of 2013 on PTI’s ticket. The ECP has directed for recovery of his salary and other dues he got as MPA and initiation of criminal proceedings against him.–Staff Reporter