VEHARI - Mailsi Garrison Commander Brig Jawad said that the successful completion of first phase of the census was because of public cooperation with the census staff.

Addressing a seminar here at Deputy Commissioner’s house, he said that all the departments concerned also played their due role in successful completion of the census. He pointed out that census was necessary for betterment of the area and to get accurate statistics of population in the district.

Vehari Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti also showered the officials with praise for successfully completing the census first phase. He said that Numberdars and Patwaris were bound to make announcements in the villages so that the villagers could cooperate with the staff.

Col Ashfaq also appreciated the coordination between police and administration which, he said, gave a nice platform to carry out official activities for census. He also praised the police to ensure foolproof security of the census staff.

Later, the DC awarded Brig Jawad, Col Ashfaq, Col Usman and Col Amir with shields for their cooperation in peaceful conduct of census. Brig Jawad also awarded the DC and the DPO Umar Saeed Malik with shields for their brilliant performance.

ADCG Ameer Baksh, Vehari AC Syed Asif Ali shah, Burewala AC Sohail Kafi, Mailsi AC Abdul Ghafar and DMO Khizar Hayat Bhatti also attended the seminar.