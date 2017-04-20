The Hindu community in Rahim Yar Khan has offered prayers for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s victory in the Panama Papers case.

They are eagerly waiting and chanting slogans in favor of the PM.

The Supreme Court will announce the verdict of the Panama Papers case today.

PM Nawaz has been vocal in his support of the Hindu community, after becoming Pakistan’s first Prime Minister to attend a Diwali event in November 2015.

Last month the PM spoke against violations of the rights of the Hindu community at a Holi event in Karachi, asserting that Islam doesn’t allow forced conversions and that Pakistan wasn’t created to allow one religious community to dominate over the other.

His Diwali and Holi speeches are considered to be designed to bolster support for the Hindu community and religious minorities as a whole, against the Islamist supremacist narrative.