KHANGARH - Under Green Pakistan project, Rescue 1122 has planted about 10,700 saplings in Muzaffargarh District during the plantation campaign to improve environment.

District Emergency Officer Dr Irshadul Haq said that afforestation will be further carried out across the district.

The Rescue 1122, on the directives of its DG Rizwan Naseer, has planted about 70,000 saplings across Punjab.

The number of saplings planted in different areas are: 300 in Attock, 120 in Bahawalnagar, 500 in Chakwal, Chiniot 600, DG Khan 8,194, Faisalabad 955, Gujranwala 350, Gujrat 750, Khanewal 4,550, Khoshab 114, Lahore 911 and Sahiwal 350.