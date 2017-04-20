Awami Muslim League (AML) Pakistan leader Shaikh Rasheed has sacrificed goats just before the Panama Papers case verdict.

While speaking to journalists Shaikh Rasheed said, “Inshallah the verdict would come in our favor. In case it does not come in our favor, we will not lose hope.”

Rasheed vowed to fight till the end regardless of the decision. “We will keep fighting till the last breath,” he said.

The AML leader has also urged the nation to pray for justice.

Today the Supreme Court will announce the verdict of the Panama Papers case.

The public and political parties eagerly await the decision.