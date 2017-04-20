Among the top social media trends for today is #سرخروہوگانوازشریف, as Twitterati await the Panama Case verdict.

Many on Twitter hope that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will be successful today and are using the hashtag to support him.

Since the past year, the case has been in the lime light. Public and leaders are looking towards the Supreme Court’s decision today.

Followers of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz have come forward on social media to rally behind Nawaz Sharif.



No one here is worried and they have left everything upto Allah. We believe that victory will be ours InshAllah. #سرخروہوگانوازشریف — Zayd H Nawaz Sharif (@zayd280) April 20, 2017





Insha Allah PM will stay on his seat after decision too. There is no strength in this case.#سرخروہوگانوازشریف — Sabir PMLN (@important786) April 20, 2017





Imran Khan must be disappointed! Ain't be much happy about it.#سرخروہوگانوازشریف — Sabir PMLN (@important786) April 20, 2017





Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif will now know what students feel on result day !#PanamaCase #verdict #PTIvPMLN #سرخروہوگانوازشریف#ViaFB — Abdullah | من موجی (@Abdullah_Naeem) April 20, 2017





#سرخروہوگانوازشریف personally feel Nawaz sharif will be more popular after panama decision — Suleman Butt (@SulemanSButt) April 20, 2017



