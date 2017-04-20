Among the top social media trends for today is #سرخروہوگانوازشریف, as Twitterati await the Panama Case verdict.

Many on Twitter hope that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will be successful today and are using the hashtag to support him.

Since the past year, the case has been in the lime light. Public and leaders are looking towards the Supreme Court’s decision today.

Followers of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz have come forward on social media to rally behind Nawaz Sharif.