SIALKOT - The heads of main trade bodies held a meeting following the abrupt resignation of SM Muneer as chief executive officer (CEO) of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), and praised his efforts during his tenure.

During the meeting held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), they expressed grave concern over the resignation.

They said that despite all odds and bureaucratic hurdles, SM Muneer made all possible efforts and utilised all available resources to serve the business community.

The business community of Sialkot acknowledged the role of SM Muneer in spearheading the Industry of Pakistan by voicing their issues in the government corridors and working extensively for economic development of the country.

On the occasion, SCCI President Majid Raza Bhutta said that the former chief executive of TDAP had special focus on the export sector of Pakistan being most courteous and considerate towards the exporters.

"The participation in around 200 international expos, several trade delegations to potential markets and removal of bottlenecks in the system of TDAP are some of the evidence of SM Muneer's commitment and performance as the chief executive of the authority," they said.

The speakers included SCCI President Majid Raza Bhutta, Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Central Chairman Ejaz A Khokhar, Chairman of PSGMEA Khurram Aslam, Chairman of PGMEA Sohail Masood, Chairman of SIMAP Jehangeer Babar Bajwa, Vice Chairman of PHMA Younus Soni, Chairman of Sialkot Dry Port Trust Hanif Khan and others.

Majid Raza lauded his role to work for the betterment of businesses, smooth and progressive working of TDAP to make it a corruption-free authority.

He expressed his deep gratitude to SM Muneer and said that his services for the national economy would always be remembered in the business fraternity.

The SCCI president said that the chief executive of TDAP from the private sector was the right decision to make the organisation a service-oriented body for the promotion of exports and industry. The paradigm shift in policy of TDAP by SM Muneer made positive impact on its working.

He on behalf of the Sialkot industry thanked SM Muneer for his dedicated support and resolve for betterment of the Industry. He also thanked Engr Khurram Dastagir, Federal Minister of Commerce for his progressive, active and leadership role in the working of TDAP for trade and industry. He hoped that TDAP would continue to serve with spirit of nationhood assuring full support of the business community. He hoped under leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, the trade and industry would regroup to perform optimally in the best interest of the country.