Islamabad - The strike of technical staff at Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital (FGPH), owing to non-payment of salaries, on Wednesday has added to the miseries of patients.

Around 100 junior technical staff of the hospital held a strike in the hospital due to non-payment of salaries for last nine months.

The scale-9 employees of the hospital applied against the vacancies in 2013; however, the hiring procedure was halted and the employees were not issued appointment letters.

Later on, the case was raised in Islamabad High Court (IHC) and after three years court issued orders of regularizing of the technical staff to Ministry of Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD).

Despite of court orders the ministry has not paid wages to the junior technical staff for last nine months.

Talking to The Nation, a lab technician Muhammad Javed said that the candidates cleared all process of test and interview after which merit list was finalised.

“Instead of releasing the salaries, the hospital administration has started issuing explanation letters to the technicians,” he said.

President Staff Welfare Association Ilyas Raja said that employees are paying their services to hospital without any salary.

He said the ambiguous joining status has resulted in this situation where ministry is not paying the salaries.

According to documents available with The Nation, FGPH in August 2016 issued appointment letters against junior technician posts.

“You will be entitled to the starting salary of (BPS-09) plus usual allowance as admissible to the Federal Govt Employees of your category,” states the letter.

“Your appointment in the first instance will be on probation for a period of one year which if not terminated will be deemed to have been extended for another year,” the letter states.

IHC, in 2016, in its order has stated that the authority issued order for 102 employees who were declared eligible. Out of 102, 67 candidates joined their duty, but their salaries have not been released because of pendency of the matter before court.

The court in its order stated, “Since they have been declared eligible, therefore no hurdle remained in their way to pay their salaries as required by law. To that extent, their grievance are redressed, therefore the authorities concerned are directed to issue their salaries.”

Talking to The Nation, a senior doctor who wished anonymity said that court had issued the orders of salaries and joining of these employees but ministry has prolonged the matter.

He said that the strike badly affected the services and system of hospital.

“Dispensary and laboratory services were not available for patients and they suffered because of it,” he said.

He said ministry is confused on releasing the salaries of these employees.

Spokesperson FGPH Dr Imtiaz talking to The Nation said that court last month issued detailed judgment regarding issuing of salaries and hospital administration is mulling to implement the decision.

“A policy is required for the implementation of orders and hospital administration will soon hold a meeting with ministry to resolve the matter,” he said.

He said that it was a symbolic strike and the technical staff later joined their duties.