SIALKOT - In yet another case of vigilante justice, three burqa-clad sisters yesterday shot dead an alleged blasphemer at his home in tehsil Pasrur.

Amna, Afshan and Razia went to the house of Mazhar Hussain Syed in Nangal Mirza village and asked him to pray for their good future, senior police officials said.

The women also inquired about his son Fazal Abbas, 45, who had returned from abroad, and wanted to see him. As Fazal appeared before the women, they opened fire, killing him on the spot.

Later, the burqa-clad sisters raised slogans that they had finally killed the alleged “blasphemer”. They alleged that he had committed blasphemy against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) 13 years ago in 2004.

SHO Pasrur City police station Khalid Dar said that a case Under Section 295-C was registered against Fazal Abbas at Pasrur City police station 13 years ago. The SHO added that accused had fled abroad after registration of the case.

He said that the accused had recently returned and he formally joined police investigation after getting pre-arrest bail by a local court. Police shifted the body of the victim to Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital for autopsy.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Asif Tidal said that the police have arrested the alleged murderers. The accused women told the police that Fazal had committed blasphemy long ago when they were too young to kill him, but they had committed to killing him whenever they will get a chance in their life. “Finally, we have shot dead the blasphemer after the long wait of 13 years,” they added.

This incident wherein citizens have taken the law in their hands over the blasphemy issue comes just days after barbarous murder of a Mardan university student over blasphemy accusations.

The investigation of the case shows that Mashal Khan was wrongly accused of blasphemy under a plot hatchet by some university officials, only days after he took to exposing wrongdoings at the campus.

Pasrur Police said they were also investigating Wednesday’s murder from angles to see if there was any other motive behind this shooting by the three sisters.