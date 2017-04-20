As soon as the Supreme Court of Pakistan gave its verdict on the Panama Papers case, the Twitterati reacted.

To some the decision was a disappointment, for others it was a moment of jubilation.

#PanamaCase, #SupremeCourt are the latest hashtags trending on Twitter.

Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued orders to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the Panama Papers evidence, and asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and sons Hassan and Hussain to appear before it.