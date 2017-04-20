As soon as the Supreme Court of Pakistan gave its verdict on the Panama Papers case, the Twitterati reacted.

To some the decision was a disappointment, for others it was a moment of jubilation.

#PanamaCase, #SupremeCourt are the latest hashtags trending on Twitter.

Nawaz Sharif survived the #PanamaCase as expected. Now, no more hurdle for completion of term till 2018. — Adnan Aamir (@iAdnanAamir) April 20, 2017

And don't forget that what has been ruled today is only further investigation. Sharif family's fate still hangs in balance. #PanamaCase — Umar Cheema (@UmarCheema1) April 20, 2017

It's a divided opinion. Two judges thought there was enough evidence for a guilty verdict, to disqualify a PM. Not a great sign. #Pakistan — Mehreen Zahra-Malik (@mehreenzahra) April 20, 2017

PTI leaders slunk out of the court premises quickly, feeling disappointed at the verdict — Salman Masood (@salmanmasood) April 20, 2017

Seriously, what on earth were people expecting? This was an SC case, not a House of Cards episode, folks. — NadeemFarooqParacha (@NadeemfParacha) April 20, 2017

2 of 5 judges called for disqualification of PM. Dissent Notes critics of Nawaz Sharif will play on #verdict — Shahzeb Jillani (@ShahzebJillani) April 20, 2017

JIT has no legal standing,SC even didn't order the formation of a Judicial Commission. PMLN has won IK and all other have lost — Asad Munir (@asadmunir38) April 20, 2017

Imran Khan wanted disqualification of PM Nawaz Sharif. This hasn't happened. Win for #PMLN even if he is to appear before JIT #PanamaLeaks — Shahbaz Zahid (@shahbazzahid) April 20, 2017

Ya Faisla Mehfooz hi theek tha...#PanamaCase — King In the North (@SobanSarwar) April 20, 2017

Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued orders to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the Panama Papers evidence, and asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and sons Hassan and Hussain to appear before it.