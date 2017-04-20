In reference to the Panama Leaks verdict to be announced by the Supreme Court today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has released a short film of party’s journey after the scandal titled ‘Panama Safarnama’.

In the video, PTI shares the timeline of the scandal since Panama Leaks on April 3, 2016, and the party’s own stance.

The video also highlights PTI’s efforts including Imran Khan’s speech in National Assembly and the rallies that the party conducted after the leaks.

Panama case: Our journey for Insaf pic.twitter.com/mZI7HgKq8k — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 20, 2017





The rallies of PTI in Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Faisalabad and Lahore are shown in the video.

Another highlight of this video is tear gas shelling of Punjab police on PTI protestors including convoy of KP CM Perviaz Khattak during Islamabad lockdown call by PTI on November 1, 2016.

The video then shows Supreme Court hearing of the case and ends awaiting today’s verdict.