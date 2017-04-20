Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and daughter of the Prime Minister, Maryam Nawaz says regardless of the verdict of the Panama Papers case, she is humbled to see the support for Nawaz Sharif.

The Supreme Court is due to take the decision over the Panama Papers case in a few hours.

Maryam Nawaz tweeted:

Whatever the verdict, am amazed & humbled to see the overwhelming support for Nawaz Sharif. For a leader, that's the most prized possession. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 20, 2017





All eyes are set on the Supreme Court today.