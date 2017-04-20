Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri has said that Supreme Court’s decision in Panama Leaks case has proved that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is an honest leader.

The decision of Panama case was watched on television by Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri along with provincial ministers at his office.

The minister said this decision was in the best interest of the country and hence a victory for the constitution.

He urged opposition parties to accept the decision of the Supreme Court.

He said that Awami League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq had failed to achieve their motives, as the verdict was not announced as per their wishes.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will again emerge victorious in general election 2018 and come to power through ballot box. The PML-N will form governments in all the four provinces in view of its performance.