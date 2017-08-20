SHEIKHUPURA -Three women and an infant suffered injuries as the swing installed at Hiran Minar, a recreation spot established by Mughal emperors, broke here on Saturday. The victims Khizra, 26, Jaweria, 28, and Sumaira, 2, were enjoying ride when one of its portion separated from the structure and fell on the ground. As a result, all the three riders of the swing suffered injuries while the condition of the infant stated to be serious and shifted to local DHQ Hospital. The DC Sheikhupura has initiated an inquiry into the incident. The social circles have condemned the incident and said that the recreational place was still in a doldrums even today.

The district administration and other concerned department did not bother to improve its condition as compared to other cities of the province, they said. The circle demanded the CM intervene into the matter and improve its condition as soon as possible.

SUICIDE: A sixty years old land lord identified as Mehmood Gujjar committed suicide over a domestic issue on Saturday. The victim after quarreling with his family members went to QB Link canal Farooqabad and jumped in to it. His body was fished out by the local people after great struggle. Sadar Farooqabad police are looking into the matter. #