GUJRANWALA/SARGODHA-The Board of intermediate and secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala has announced the result of 9th class examinations here on Saturday.

A total of 245,277 candidates appeared in the examinations from which 129.614 were declared successful with 52.84 pass percentage. In science group, a total of 156,430 appeared and only 88,435 were passed. In general group, 88,847 candidates appeared in the examination out of which 41,179 declared successful. In science group (boys), 84,048 students appeared from which 36,208 got passed, in science group (girls) 72,382 candidates appeared and 46,227 remained successful.

In general group (boys), a total 31,929 appeared while 10,022 secured passing marks while in general group (girls) 56918 out of total 31157 candidates remained pass. Board administration has mailed the result cards of private candidates to their addresses while students of registered educational institution could get their result cards from their respective institutions.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha announced results of Secondary School Certificate (Class 9th) annual examination 2017. According to the BISE, a total of 93,576 male and female students appeared in the examination out of which 52,325 were declared successful. The pass percentage remained 55.92 percent.

Canal breaches inundate hundreds of acres



BAHAWALNAGAR-Hundreds of acres of land was inundated after two breaches occurred in two separate canals here the other day.

A 100-foot wide breach occurred at 6/R Canal near Talibabad. It destroyed standing crops in the area. It is worth mentioning here that breach at 6/R canal has become permanent feature. People of the area staged a protest demonstration against the Irrigation Department. They accused Irrigation officials of digging up water courses in the canal which cause breach. People rehabilitated the breach on self-help basis.

In another incident, 150-foot wide breach occurred at a canal, which inundated standing crops at vast area. The breach occurred near Burji 116-117/R. As a result, vast area of Bara Sajwara inundated. The canal water destroyed cotton and paddy crops. On information, SE Irrigation Department Ghulam Rasool Gohar and Xen Hakra Arif Gujjar reached the spot. DC Azhar Hayat also visited the scene.

The irrigation officers told The Nation that canal water was stopped from Head Sulemanki. They added that it would take some time to control water spread. They said that heavy machinery had been working for plugging the breach and situation would be overcome.