HAFIZABAD-A walk was held to create public awareness about dengue fever while the citizens demanded the conduct of anti-dengue fumigation and the maintenance of sanitary condition.

The walk paraded the main roads calling upon the citizens to spray their surroundings with insecticides and use mosquito nests to save them from the attack of dengue mosquitoes.

The local civic body has, like past year, failed to fumigate the narrow streets to eliminate the growth of mosquitoes. Local citizens have called upon the municipal authorities to ensure pesticide spray and also improve sanitary conditions to save the citizens from the invasion of mosquitoes.

The walk was arranged by the Social Welfare Department, municipality and Rural Development Council. It was led by Social Welfare Officer Syeda Maida Tirmazi.

HOUSE ROBBED: Three armed dacoits intruded into the house of Khizar Hayat in Sukheke Mandi, tied all the occupants with strings and made off with cash amount of Rs300,000 and other household articles.

According to police source, the dacoits stormed into the house and when the occupants tried to resist, they caught hold of them and tied their hands and legs with strings and made off with cash and other household articles.

ROADS ENCROACHED: Encroachments on most of the city roads and thoroughfares have multiplied due to the indifference of civic authorities and traffic police and it has become impassable for even pedestrians, not to speak of bike riders and motorists, to pass through the city intersections.

According to a survey conducted by this scribe, the encroachments have increased and no one is taking any pains or responsibility to remove the mess. Moreover, parking of vehicles on the main roads also creates problems for the passers-by. No doubt, traffic police always seen in the intersections but they never bothered to clear the encroachments and ugly parking of rickshaws and other vehicles. Local citizens have called upon the MC chairman to fulfill his promise to remove the encroachments and improve sanitary conditions in the city.

Meanwhile, two young villagers were killed on-the-spot when their bike was hit by Karachi bound Pakistan Express on an unmanned railway gate near Gajar Gola today. According to police source, Arshad and Allah Ditta of Gajar Gola were on way to their village on a bike and attempted to cross the unmanned gate when the fast approaching train hit them and their bodies were cut into pieces.