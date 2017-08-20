Decoits have abducted seven policemen from Rojhan district of Rajanpur, reported Waqt News.

According to police spokesperson, the kidnapped police officials were going on duty in a boat when decoits abducted them. "A search operation has been launched," the spokesperson stated.

Last year, Punjab police and Pakistan Army conduct operation against notorious Chotoo gang in the area resulting in surrender of Chotoo and his gang members but Ranjanpur is still considered as dangerous region with regard to security and decoit gangs.

On April 7, 2016, On April 7, after elapsing nine days of the start of the operation, Punjab Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera appointed a nine-member committee to supervise, monitor and implement operation in Rajanpur’s reverine area.

This joint operational committee comprised officers from police, Elite Force, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Intelligence Bureaue (IB), Special Branch and Rangers.

According to the notification, RPO DG Khan was appointed commander of the operation in Rajanpur, while the other eight members were, RPOBahwalpur Ihsan Sadiq, DPO Rajanpur Ghulam Mubashir, DPO Rahim Yar Khan Zeeshan Asghar, Additional Director CTD Col Arshad, Commandant Elite Police Training School Col Saad and an officer each from IB, Special Branch and Rangers.