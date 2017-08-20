LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate for NA-120 Dr Yasmeen Rashid said Saturday that her party had not been provided updated voter lists and she didn’t know which lists would be used by the ruling party on the day of election, Sept 17.

At a news conference here, she said lists provided to the PTI did not contain details about 35 blocks.

She also said that the PTI had submitted five petitions in ECP. “We are still waiting a reply from the ECP even after a passage of 10 days.” Dr Yasmeen claimed that the list provided earlier by the ECP had 330,000 voters while a later one had 324,000 voters.

“The ECP claimed that 6,000 voters had died,” said Rashid.

The PTI leader who is carrying out a door-to-door campaign in the constituency, said that Kulsoom Nawaz was the deputy chairman of the same company that her husband Nawaz Sharif was heading and was disqualified for not declaring the same.

“The same clause is applicable to Kulsoom Nawaz as it was to her husband,” said the PTI leader, implying that her rival should also be disqualified. The returning officer had rejected objections to her nomination papers by opposition parties.

Dr Rashid had alleged that Kulsoom Nawaz had concealed facts in her nomination papers on the basis of which her nomination papers be rejected.

The NA-120 seat fell vacant following the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as the prime minister by the Supreme Court on July 28. In the 2013 General Elections, Nawaz had won the seat by a substantial margin, defeating Dr Yasmin Rashid – who is again in the run.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan has said in a statement that only 67 votes had been registered in the constituency during 2017.

As for the lists provided to candidates, the statement said they were updated till December last year and had been given to the contestants on their insistence. Shafqat Mahmood and Asad Umar were also present at the news conference.