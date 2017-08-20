Wazirabad-The public address of former PM Nawaz Sharif at Wazirabad has been postponed due to security matters. It was told that local administration and PML-N workers have completed their arrangements for the address of Nawaz Sharif. However, they

received the information about the postponement of the programme. Local political figures said that this public address was postponed due to security concerns as the law enforcement agencies did not give security clearance.