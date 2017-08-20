KASUR-Fake faith healers across the district are befooling the illiterate and poor people in the name of 'spirituality.' They have been carrying out the practice since long as there has never been any check on them.

According to the report of survey conducted by The Nation, women are worst victim of these 'healers' spirituality' who generally believe in whatever they say. These so-called faith healers aim at nothing but swindling people, especially the women out of money by telling them falsehood and fabricated stories. They claim to possess unique knowledge of black magic through which they can get people's problems regarding love-marriage, exorcism, cruel mother-in-law etc resolved. But in reality, their objective is to sweep pockets of the poor people and for the purpose, they demand hefty amounts of money from people visiting them for solution to their problems. Worse yet, these healers are allegedly involved in drug-peddling. Moreover, they perform objectionable acts with women, visiting them for spiritual healing and shot the videos. The women, later on, are blackmailed into paying money.

During the survey, the correspondent approached several victims of these healers who, seeking anonymity, told him that these healers have destroyed the lives of many people. They said that they are free to loot people and ruin their lives as there has never been a heavy-handed crackdown on them. They demanded the administration and police take notice of the situation and launched a vigorous crackdown on fake healers so that lives of poor and innocent people could be saved.

17 HELD IN OP: Police claimed to have held 17 outlaws including three proclaimed offenders and five court absconders during operation in different areas under National Action Plan (NAP) here the other day.

Three drug-peddlers were among the arrested outlaws who were held with 3kg of Charas from the outhouse of a councillor.

According to police, the operation was launched in Khuddian, Mustafabad and Raja Jang areas under special directives from DPO Ismail Kharak. The Elite Force and personnel of other law-enforcement agencies also participated in the operation. Police recovered five pistols and a Kalashnikov from the arrested outlaws.

In the meanwhile, the Mustafabad Police arrested three drug-peddlers with 5kg of Charas from Bilal Chowk. The accused were identified as Rizwan, Ashraf and Irfan. Police registered cases against them and launched investigation.