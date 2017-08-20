QUETTA - The provincial capital was once again hit by a fuel crisis on Saturday when the All Balochistan Petroleum Dealers Association (ABPDA) called for a strike.

Motorists were going from one fuel station to another in search of fuel, but in vain. Motorcyclists were seen dragging their two-wheelers and rickshaw drivers were seen pushing their tri-wheelers amid unavailability of fuel in the city.

The president of the All Balochistan Petrol Pump Dealers Association had given a call for a strike after officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) carried out a raid on a petrol depot in Quetta.

The FIA team had carried out a raid on the petrol depot because it was selling Iranian fuel. The raid enraged petrol pump owners and they stood up against it.

The Petrol Pump Dealers Association of Zhob Division dissociated itself from the strike and continued supplying fuel to customers.

Closure of filling stations left people at the mercy of profiteers who sold them fuel at exorbitant rates. The residents said that owners of petrol pumps had given a call for the strike to create an artificial fuel shortage in the province and then sell fuel to people at exorbitant rates.