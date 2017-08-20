SAHIWAL/ KASUR/TT SINGH-Five persons including two women were killed in different incidents of violence and road accidents in different areas of Sahiwal, Kasur and Toba Tek Singh here on Saturday.

According to police, a couple was killed while their daughter and driver sustained critical injuries in collision between a car and truck on Sahiwal-Pakpattan Road near Sokh Biyaas bridge. Landlord Ashraf along with his wife Irum and 10-year-old daughter was on the way back home in a car from Lahore. Near Sokh Biyaas bridge, the car collided with a truck and resultantly, they sustained critical injuries and were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital where Ashraf and his wife succumbed to their injuries.

Police impounded the truck while the truck drivers managed to escape the scene.

In Kasur, two persons were found dead in the suburbs of Kasur city. They dead body of unidentified man, 35, was recovered from Head Balloki, River Ravi. Rescue 1122 had recovered the body and handed over to the Sarai Mughal Police. The police said that the body were carrying torture marks on it. Police shifted the body to hospital for post-mortem.

In another incident, a man was found dead outside Pattoki Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital. Pattoki City Police shifted the body to autopsy. Identity of the body is yet to be identified.

In Toba Tek Singh, a woman of Chak 703/GB allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself to a ceiling fan after arguing with her parents in Pirmahal village here the other night. The deceased was identified as Iram Bibi. Police are investigating.

Man kills stepmother over monetary issue

SAHIWAL-Police claimed to have arrested a suspect involved in setting her stepmother ablaze after torturing her to death at village 97/6-R allegedly over a monetary issue here the other day.

According to Farid Town Police, Shakeela Bibi was married to Afzal in 1996 who had passed away in 2006. She later married her brother-in-law Ashraf - Afzal's younger brother and father of the accused, Mubashar. Ashraf, a retired army man and also Punjab Education Department official, had died three years ago. Muhashar, 32, was son of Ashraf form his first wife. He tortured his stepmother to death and later set her ablaze as he intended to receive his father's pension and other benefits. Her body was recovered by Rescue 1122.

Farid Town Police Station House Officer (SHO) Asif Watoo said that the police have arrested the accused who has confessed to the crime.