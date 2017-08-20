Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said on Sunday India is conspiring to change demography of Kashmir by allotting property to people who are not residents of the state.

In an interview, he said this issue coupled with Indian state terrorism in the held valley is being taken up at all international forums.

He reiterated that federal government and people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will continue to extend moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiris for their just right to self determination.

“Indian troops are playing with the lives of defenceless Kashmiris, detaining Hurriyet leaders on baseless allegations and banning political gatherings,” he said.

“The puppet administration is involved in war crimes and gross human rights violations and the Indian troops do not even spare schools, ambulances and civilian population along the Line of Control.”