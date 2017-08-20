Quetta - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq said Saturday that there was no sacred cow in Pakistan and all those enlisted in the Panama Papers must be made accountable.

Talking at Quetta Press Club’s programme ‘Haal Ahwal’, he said despite change of regimes, no sign of transformation had been witnessed in the prevailing affairs. He said rulers’ wrongdoings brought bad name to Pakistan and put country into crises. He warned that crisis might end into disaster if the rulers did not rectify their mistakes and mend their ways.

On sorry state of provincial affairs, Siraj maintained that beautiful face of Balochistan was still having blood stains and asked why precarious security situation could not improve in spite of earmarking Rs30 billion for the purpose.

“Balochistan can’t progress until a peaceful environment prevails in the province and it would only be possible if people of the province would be financially sound and prosperous,” the JI chief was of the view.

He added that security men and innocent civilians were being killed in Balochistan which was a proof that affairs concerning security were not satisfactory in the largest but poorly administered unit of the country. A lot of security checkposts and regular frisking had created hardships for the civilians.

On disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, Senator Siraj said the Supreme Court and Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had given a landmark verdict in the Panama Papers case and Sharif instead of accepting the court judgement had adopted way of agitation.

“We want accountability of all and sundry and all those 436 persons of the Panama Papers case must be made accountable,” said Jamaat-e-Islami chief, adding apart from existing PML-N regime, Pakistan People’s Party and Pervez Musharraf must also be brought to justice as only generals, Leaquees and PPP had ruled the country. He said the Supreme Court should outline a mechanism for accountability and it should be started from the politicians. Siraj said he would be the first to present himself for accountability.

The JI chief said he hoped the former prime minister would accept the verdict of apex court. He said Nawaz selected GT for demonstration to amass support for revoking the Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

The senator said the ex-premier should consider the court decision as a reward because he was sent to home rather than to prison.

Lamenting at the threats issued by the ousted prime minister to courts, he said his party demanded across the board accountability and no one should be spared.

The JI chief was of the view that state institutions of Railways, PIA, PTCL and Steel Mills had been ruined due to rampant corruption and JI had launched a campaign against corruption.