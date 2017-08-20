SADIQABAD-The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan staged a protest against Indian brutalities in the Held Kashmir and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

The protesters were carrying placards inscribed with slogans against India. They were also wearing black armbands. Addressing the participants, JI local leaders - Haji Abdul Aziz, Sheikh Allah Bakhsh, Saleem Kamboh, Ch Ishtiaq and Hussain Khalidi said that Pakistanis express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren who are fighting for their right to self-determination.

They vehemently condemned Indian atrocities in the held valley. They pledged to continue struggle till freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from the illegal occupation of India. They also showered Kashmiri fighters with praise for their sacrifices for the freedom of their motherland. They demanded the United Nations (UN) to ensure early solution to the burning issue for long-lasting peace in the region.

HEALTH WEEK: The RY Khan deputy commissioner inaugurated health week here at Sadiqabad THQ Hospital to educate people about various harmful diseases and their treatment.

DC Socrat Aman Rana told the media that the week was inaugurated under directives from the Punjab government. He said that a special counter has been set up at the hospital for the provision of modern healthcare to patients. Male and female doctors will examine the patients at the counter. He also highlighted the Punjab government's steps for uplift of the health sector.

District Health Authority CEO Makhdoom Basharat Hussain and Assistant Commissioner Abbas Raza were also present on the occasion.