ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has deplored the attitude of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in declining the offer of the Punjab government to extend help for coping with dengue virus.

According to a statement issued here Saturday, she said during the calamities and spread of epidemics even the help offered by the enemies was welcomed.

Marriyum said the Punjab government had made the offer purely on humanitarian grounds without any political considerations.

She said the lives of people whether belonging to Lahore or Peshawar were equally precious and it was regrettable to note that the hatred inculcated by Imran Khan had separated the people to the extent that instead of saving lives they were trying to safeguard their false egos and politics.

The minister said that the expertise and experience displayed by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team in tackling the dengue virus has been appreciated the world over and was worth emulating.

Marriyum said that Imran Khan who was an absconder from the courts should come down from the mountains to see the condition of the people of KP.

She said that change did not occur with mere slogans but through hard work and service to the people. The minister said that Imran could run away from the courts but he would not be able to escape from the court of the people in 2018 when they would punish him for his misdeeds.

