LAHORE - PML-N Lahore President Muhammad Pervez Malik, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and MNA Hamza Shehbaz Sharif will jointly run the election campaign of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif in NA-120, a party spokesman said yesterday.

This explanation has come from the PML-N after some TV channels aired Pervez Malik would solely run the campaign and Hamza Shehbaz Sharif had been separated from this exercise. The spokesman said the rival politicians would not succeed in creating rift in the Sharif family. “The wishes of the rivals to fan differences in the Sharif family will fail,” the spokesman said, adding Pervez Malik had been given the front role in the campaign as the city president of the party. The spokesman said Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz, (daughter of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and her nephew, respectively) would stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Pervez Malik in the election campaign of the party candidate in NA-120 in which by-polls are due on September 17.