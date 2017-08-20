Multan-Over 4.6 million residents of Multan district will get potable water under Khadim Punjab Saaf Paani Programme (KPSPP) from December 2017, claimed a ruling party lawmaker.

Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, MNA Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, Chairman of KPSPP divisional committee, further said that thousands of Sahoolat Centres had been set up in villages across the South Punjab region where drinking water would be supplied through tubewells.

“People will get their desired amount of water from these centres,” he added. He revealed that 4542 centres were set up in Multan, Khanewal and Mailsi. He said that clean drinking water was a basic right of every citizen and Punjab government had launched the programme to ensure supply of clean and safe water to the people. He said that South Punjab was given preference in launching the project due to high ratio of hepatitis cases reported from this area. He said that majority of diseases spread due to consumption of contaminated water and the government evolved a comprehensive plan to supply clean water.

The SE of the KPSPP Shahzad Mandrani disclosed on the occasion that 908 Sahoolat Centres in 262 villages of Multan Saddar and City would be supplied water through 32 tube wells under the programme. He added that 457 centres were established in Shujabad, 451 Jalalpur Pirwala, 429 Khanewal, 712 Kabirwala, 219 Jahanian, 538 Mian Channu, 491 Vehari, 387 Burewala and 858 Mailsi. He said that thousands of villages would get potable water under the project.

20 booked for resisting police raid

OKARA-Police booked 20 accused including 6 women who had made hue and cry and resisted the arrest of gamblers during the police raid in the Sheikh Basti.

The city B Division police on a tip-off had conducted the raid led by Sub Inspector Shabbir Ahmad on the house of Aslam at Sheikh Basti. The police encircled and entered gambling site. The police nabbed 4 gamblers while others managed to escape. The police recovered Rs50,000 gambled money and cards. The nabbed gamblers disclosed their escaped accomplices were Faisal, Adeel, Imran, Afzal, Imran, Irfan and Hamza Akram having illicit weapons.

TRAIN FAULT: The Karachi-bound Tezgam train’s power van developed a fault at 1:30am at the city railway station. At the filing of story, the train electrical engineering staff was trying to remove the fault which caused the closure of air conditioner, lights and fans of the train.