ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has asked the media regulator Pemra to provide last four years record of all public speeches of ousted premier Nawaz Sharif.

Well-placed sources informed that NAB has written a letter to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regularity Authority demanding CDs of all the addresses of Nawaz to the nation and the speeches he delivered in the National Assembly and public gatherings during his recent stint as prime minister.

They said the request was made to Pemra on the demand of the NAB investigation team which is investigating four corruption references against Sharif family, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Captain (r) Safdar.

However, when contacted, Pemra officials showed total ignorance about the development. The Nation contacted NAB spokesperson Asim Ali Nawazish through telephone calls and text messages, but he was not available to give his official version on the issue.

The NAB had already requested the State Bank of Pakistan for provision of details of bank accounts of the Sharif family, Ishaq Dar and his family and President of the National Bank of Pakistan Saeed Ahmed. It had also sought business details of Ishaq Dar and his family from the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

NAB had summoned Nawaz Sharif and his sons Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz to appear before the investigation team with the direction to record their statements in Al-Azazia Mills case on August 18. But none of them appeared before the team, asking the NAB to provide them a questionnaire instead.

A senior official of NAB told that the Bureau can get help from speeches of Nawaz in preparation of the questionnaire. The Supreme Court had directed NAB to file references in Rawalpindi and Islamabad accountability courts within six weeks.





NOKHIAZ SAHI