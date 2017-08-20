National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, son-in-law Captain (r ) Safdar, sons, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, in Lahore for question related to family’s Avenfield properties.

According to media reports, it is highly unlikely that Sharifs will appear before NAB. These summonses were issued two days after Nawaz Sharif and his two sons refused to appear before anti corruption watchdog in Islamabad.

Earlier, it was reported that Sharif family has decided not to appear before NAB until a decision is taken in its review petition on Panama Leaks verdict in Supreme Court.