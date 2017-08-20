ISLAMABAD - Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is on collision course with the state institutions and he has virtually endangered the system.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, AML chief said the rumours about filing of a reference against apex court judge Justice Asif Saeed Khosa by Speaker National Assembly was part of Nawaz’s plan to pitch institutions against each other.

The rumours were rife about filing of a reference against apex court judge in media but lately the spokesman of National Assembly had denied any such move on part of Speaker National Assembly.

“All what Sharif family wanted is clash between the institutions so that they could get some way out in the chaos,” Sh Rashid said adding that for saving his skin the former premier could go to any extend and even ditch the incumbent political dispensation.

Hinting at conspiracy to dislodge the incumbent Army Chief in a veiled fashion Sh Rashid claimed that before the Supreme Court verdict in Panama leaks case Nawaz Sharif was searching for ‘General Butt’(referring to Lt. Gen.(r) Ziauddin Butt) but could not manage it.

Sh Rashid claimed that now Sharif family wanted another NRO to save his skin in the NAB cases and for that matter they were creating chaos and confusion. But this time they would not succeed in their plan of avoiding the accountability, he added.

Demanding making volume 10 of the JIT and Dawn Leak reports public, AML chief said that if Sharif’s counsel could see the volume 10 why not the people of Pakistan should be given access to it.

To a question about the review petition filed by Sharif family in Panama leaks case, Sh Rashid said the same larger bench which had handed down the verdict in the case would be giving its verdict on review petition and expect nothing positive for the Sharifs.

Sh Rashid said the NAB investigation team went to Lahore for recording the statements of former premier Nawaz Sharif and his sons in connection with the inquiries but they did not turn up, adding that they could not avoid it for long and finally would meet their fate in these corruption cases.

He also criticized Sharif and his two sons for failing to appear before the NAB despite having been summoned for interrogation with regard to their offshore properties. “They knew it very well how to flee the country. Sharif wanted to strike a deal like National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to get away with corruption charges. Thus, he will not appear before the NAB,” Rashid said.

To a question, he said he would not support any move to repeal Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

Rashid expressed apprehension that political situation might get worse in the days to come due to ‘anti-democratic’ actions of Sharif.

However, he said, even if they do not appear before the NAB, it will proceed ex-parte (one sided) against them and decide them under the law.

Slamming Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he said the incumbent premier caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer by awarding the contract of the purchase of LNG at exorbitant rates.