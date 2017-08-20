ISLAMABAD - Former interior minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan during his today’s press conference is expected to come up with some rebuttal to what he termed the baseless allegations levelled by Senator Pervaiz Rashid against him.

Mr Rashid, who is considered to be the mouthpiece of former premier Nawaz Sharif, had accused Ch Nisar of failure to guard the interests of the party and the government as federal interior minister.

Sources close to Ch Nisar Ali Khan said that although he rebutted the charges levelled against him in veiled manner by Senator Pervaiz Rashid, who had to lose his ministry for “lousy” role in containing the anti-Army story in a national daily, but he (Nisar) would surely come out more explicit and clear on the issue in the press conference.

Anticipating the gravity of the situation, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the former interior minister but failed to persuade him not to take a very strong position against the party and the way it is being run.

Sources in the party said that former premier Nawaz Sharif was very much annoyed with his old comrade for adding to his problems when the party and ruling family was already in a thick of turmoil.

Previously too after having some differences with the party leadership, he had decided to make public his concerns and grievances but at that time some senior party leaders led by Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif succeeded to prevent him from taking some harsh line against the party leadership.

But people close to Ch Nisar said that he could take some extreme step and could even quit as member of the National Assembly. For sure, he would explain his position on some contentious issues with the party leadership mainly his staying away from the Nawaz’s homecoming rally via GT Road.

He would also give detailed account of the allegations levelled against him by Pervaiz Rashid, which many believe was on the behest of former premier Nawaz Sharif.

