ISLAMABAD:- Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has categorically rejected reports regarding differences within Sharif family on certain issues saying that it could be an inordinate desire of the opponents which will never be fulfilled. In a statement issued here on Saturday, the spokesperson said that being president PML-N Lahore, Commerce Minister Pervaiz Malik had been assigned the responsibility of NA-120 by-election.–APP

“Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Sharif will work shoulder to shoulder with Pervaiz Malik during the campaign of by-election,” the spokesperson added.