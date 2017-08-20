Over one hundred twenty-eight thousand five hundred Pakistani Hajj pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia under the government and private Hajj schemes, reported Radio Pakistan Sunday.

The Radio Pakistan's correspondent reports from Makkah that eighty-four thousand seven hundred ninety-nine pilgrims are under government scheme and forty-three thousand seven hundred thirty-two under private Hajj scheme.

The flight operation will continue till 26th of August to airlift the remaining pilgrims to the holy land for performance of Hajj.

Over twenty one hundred welfare staff have been engaged by the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Makkah to facilitate the pilgrims.

With surge in the number of pilgrims, the staff deployed at various sections including medical mission and Moavineen-e-Hujjaj will be increased to over twenty five hundred.

Till date, the medical mission has attended over sixty four thousand and six hundred outdoor patients. Twenty Pakistani pilgrims have so far died due to natural causes.