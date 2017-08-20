Pakistan is observing the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilot Rashid Minhas, youngest receiver of Pakistan's highest valour award 'Nishan-e-Hairder.'

Minhas commissioned in PAF on March 13, 1971 in the 51st GD(P). On August 20st of same year, he was preparing for his second solo flight in Karachi. During taxing of training jet, he was stropped by Bengali instructor Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman as he climbed into instructor's seat and jet flew towards India.

After sometime, Minhas radiod the PAF base Masroor, that he was hijacked and confirmed it after being asked for second time. Later investigation revealed that Rahman intended to defected to India and joined his companions. Minhas physically fought with Rahman to get control of the jet as both tried to overpower each other. The jet crash some 51 kilometers from Indian border in Thatta as Minhas didn't allow Rahman to enter India with PAF jet giving his life for Pakistan.

Pakistanis on social media paid their tribute to youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider.

If he wanted he could have lived .. but he chose to gave his life for the country.

