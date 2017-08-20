Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) Chairman General Zubair Mahmood Hayat visited National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESCOM) on Sunday.

On the occasion, the CJCSC was briefed on various projects being undertaken by NESCOM.

Expressing satisfaction over the development and progress of various strategic systems and capabilities, General Hayat lauded the efforts of scientists and engineers involved in the development programmes.

He also highlighted the significant contributions of NESCOM in developing an array of state-of-the-art strategic missile systems that have made Pakistan’s defence formidable.

The CJCSC also appreciated contributions of NESCOM in the development of various conventional weapon systems for the three services.

“Pakistan is a peace loving country but would not remain oblivious to its national security needs and shall pursue a policy of developing credible minimum deterrence to counter threats to its security,” he said.