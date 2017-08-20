SAMBRIAL-Residents of Muhallah Sultanpura staged a protest for the establishment of a railway crossing gate to avoid any mishap here the other day.

Talking to The Nation, they said that Sultanpura lacks the railway crossing gate despite it is a populous area and people travel both sides of the area – divided by railway lines. They said that trains frequently pass through Sultanpura and lack of “Railway Phatak” can cause any untoward incident. They said that it is extremely dangerous for their children and other people to cross railway lines without any gate while going to school and other routine works.

A local, Rana Jaffer, told The Nation that they submitted several complaints to railway authorities but in vain. “The reason of our protest is to draw attention of the higher authorities concerned for the establishment of Railway Phatak in the area,” he pointed out.