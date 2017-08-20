ISLAMABAD - The federal government has called the meeting of the reconstituted Council of Common Interests (CCI) on August 23 with a heavy agenda including the likely approval of population census results.

“After the reconstitution of the CCI, it has been decided to call its first meeting on August 23rd with a heavy agenda,” Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada told The Nation.

“Chief ministers of all provinces have been informed about the upcoming meeting and its agenda. In order to avoid any inconvenience and objection of chief ministers, the agenda has also been dispatch,” the minister said.

Pirzada also hinted that the agenda of the previously postponed meeting would also be discussed.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has reconstituted the CCI. The body will be headed by the prime minister and will have, among others, the four chief ministers as its members.

The other members include Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination Riaz Pirzada, Minister for Industries and Production Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi and Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar.

Prime Minister Abbasi will chair the CCI meeting for the first time in his around eight month tenure.

The newly reconstituted body is most likely to give approval to the pending results of population census and gas allocations.

Sources in the IPC said that a number of important matters including the first-ever national water policy and allocation of new gas lines to domestic consumers and others issues will be the top agenda.

A meeting of the CCI was earlier scheduled for July 31 but it could not be held due to the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif by the apex court on July 28 in the Panama Papers case.

According to the sources, other issues including the demand of the IPC ministry for a permanent secretariat of the CCI, functions and powers and provision of 1,200 cusecs of water to Karachi under the K-IV project and the water dispute between Balochistan and Sindh will also be taken up at the meeting.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Chief Statistician Asif Bajwa said that they were waiting for the CCI meeting to present results of the population census.

“The provisional results of the 6th population census are ready, which will be presented at the CCI meeting for approval before making it public,” Bajwa told The Nation earlier.

The CCI is a constitutional body, which takes up mainly power-sharing disputes between the federation and provinces.

The census was carried out after a gap of 19 years at a cost of Rs18.5 billion. The census results will be used for delimitation of constituencies, the division of fiscal resources and allocation of civil services quotas among the four federating units.

