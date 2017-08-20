Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that there is no division in Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) ranks and at present the party is more united than the past.

Talking to a private TV channel here on Sunday, he said that those talking of division and differences in PML-N were misguiding the people but masses by casting vote in favour of party in upcoming general election will fail their designs.

Talking about former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar, he said that many positive and good steps were taken during his tenure.

“Nisar thinks that party has not accepted his suggestion and the PML-N couldn’t avoid the losses it suffered after the Supreme Court’s decision against the party chief,” he added.

He said that Nisar was displeased that PML-N leadership didn’t included him in consultation regarding political situation in country but he later again joined the consultation and now once more was out of consultation team.