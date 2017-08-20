The United Nations has called for mobilising more support from International community to facilitate Afghan refugees in Pakistan, reports Radio Pakistan Sunday.

According to a report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Pakistan hosts the largest number of refugees in the world, that is, 1.45 million refugees, nearly all of them from Afghanistan.

The report says Pakistan has generously hosted the world's largest refugee population for three decades and it is essential to mobilise more support from the international community.

It said since March 2002, UNHCR has facilitated the return of approximately four point one million registered Afghans from Pakistan.