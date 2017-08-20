The US delegation headed by CENTCOM Commander General Joseph Votel has visited North Waziristan Agency, reported Radio Pakistan.

According to ISPR, the delegation was briefed about Pakistan Army's operations in North Waziristan and Pak-Afghan border security mechanism through enhanced surveillance measures.

The delegation was also informed about progress on the socio-economic developments in the area, including return of Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs).

The delegation appreciated efforts and sacrifices of Pakistan Army and local tribes for re-establishing peace and order in the area.

The delegation also realized the importance of Pak-Afghan bilateral border security coordination.

Later, the delegation visited Army Public School Miranshah and interacted with the students.