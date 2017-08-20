Pakistani Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai stated that she will return to Pakistan after completion of her studies, reported Nawa-e-Waqt.

Malala was recently accepted in University of Oxford for higher studies.

So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students - the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead! pic.twitter.com/miIwK6fNSf — Malala (@Malala) August 17, 2017





While talking to a private TV channel, she said that after completing her study she will go to Pakistan.

“I want to work for education in Pakistan and want to share my knowledge and experience with people in the country,” she said.

The rights activist urged the girls to stand for their education because it is their basic right.

“I wish universities like Oxford in Pakistan so young generation can have benefits,” she added.