Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari has ruled out any possibility of reconciliation with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N).

Speaking during a meeting with senior party leader Faisal Saleh Hayat here on Sunday, Zardari rejecting the rumours of reconciliation said that the door of understanding with the PML-N had closed long time ago.

He reiterated that the PPP would follow its ideology under a political strategy. The PPP would actively contest the Lahore’s by-poll on NA-120, he added.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto too had hinted last week that this time PPP was not going to bail out PML-N.