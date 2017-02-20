MIRPUR (AJK) - Over 30 unlawful Afghan immigrants as well others belonging to FATA including North and South Waziristan Agencies were rounded up during the night-long search operation in Mirpur city till the wee hours Sunday, official sources disclosed.

The local law-enforcement agencies including police and institutions of intelligence launched the crack-down in various parts of Mirpur city mid-night to hunt the illegally-settled non-registered Afghan immigrants as well as those belonging to FATA including North and South Waziristan agencies, a senior official of local authorities told APP on Sunday morning.

Authorities had received info about influx of the unlawful Afghan immigrants as well as those belonging to FATA into Mirpur.

Authorities have already banned the entry and presence of the un-registered Afghan nationals including the dubious and unscrupulous elements belonging to FATA and its other adjoining areas in AJK including Mirpur district.

"The search and combing operation will continue to make the entire City and the district clean of illegally-settled Afghan nationals besides others who, reportedly, had not got themselves registered with the local administration/nearest police station", the sources said.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up across Azad Jammu & Kashmir since the recent wave of bloody terrorism in various parts of the country.

Security at all the entry and exit points of AJK leading to and from Pakistan has been tightened and those moving on all the routes were being thoroughly scanned and checked in order to maintain peace and order in the area.