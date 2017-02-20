MIRPUR (AJK)-At least 45 suspects belonging to Afghanistan, FATA and South Waziristan Agency and their six alleged facilitators were rounded up during a massive search operation in Mirpur city, police claimed.

The operation lasted lasted till the wee hours of Sunday, DSP city Raja Azhar Iqbal said. On the special directives of local authorities including SSP Raja Irfan Salim, the law enforcement agencies including police conducted a comprehensive combing operation in various parts of Mirpur city to hunt the illegally-settled non-registered Afghan nationals as well as those belonging to FATA including North and South Waziristan agencies besides the owners of residential buildings for renting out their buildings to the unlawful dwellers, he said.

Cases have been registered against them in Mirpur city and Thothal area police stations and further investigations are in progress, the DSP said. Authorities had received tip-off of about the unlawful Afghan immigrants.

The government had already banned the entry and presence of the un-registered Afghan nationals including the dubious and unscrupulous elements belonging to FATA and its other adjoining areas in AJK including Mirpur district.

“The combing operation will continue to make the entire city and the district clean of illegally-settled Afghan nationals besides others who, reportedly, have not got themselves registered with the local administration/nearest police station,” the sources said.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up across Azad Jammu & Kashmir since the recent wave of terrorism in various parts of the country. Security at all the entry and exit points of AJK leading to and from Pakistan has been tightened and those moving on all the routes were being thoroughly scanned and checked in order to maintain peace and order in the area.